Kitchener man charged with attempted murder: Waterloo police

Waterloo Regional Police say they have charged a man with attempted murder in connection with an incident in Kitchener in March.

Police released very few details about the incident but did say it occurred near Green Valley and Pioneer drives on March 10.

They said that at the time a 34-year-old Kitchener man was charged with assault causing bodily harm (choking, suffocating or strangling), forcible confinement, assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, criminal harassment and sexual assault.

Police say they also laid an attempted murder charge in connection with the incident on Monday.

They say the victim and the man know one another.