Crime

Kitchener man charged with attempted murder: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 2:29 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they have charged a man with attempted murder in connection with an incident in Kitchener in March.

Police released very few details about the incident but did say it occurred near Green Valley and Pioneer drives on March 10.

Read more: 9th teen charged in connection with assault in Kitchener

They said that at the time a 34-year-old Kitchener man was charged with assault causing bodily harm (choking, suffocating or strangling), forcible confinement, assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, criminal harassment and sexual assault.

Police say they also laid an attempted murder charge in connection with the incident on Monday.

Read more: Grenade found in Kitchener disarmed, sent to wrong mailbox, police say

They say the victim and the man know one another.

