Crime

9th teen charged in connection with assault in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 11:00 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police say they have charged a ninth teen in connection with a recent assault in the Country Hills area of Kitchener.

Police say they arrested a 15-year-old Kitchener teen on Monday before charging him with assault causing bodily harm, causing a disturbance, and mischief under $5,000.

Read more: 8 teens and a man from Kitchener arrested in connection with recent assault

Earlier this month, police announced that eight other teens and an 18-year-old man were also facing the same charges in the incident.

In addition, three of the 17-year-olds are also facing extortion charges.

Read more: Grenade found in Kitchener disarmed, sent to wrong mailbox, police say

On March 10, at around noon, a teen was approached by a group of teens near Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard before being attacked.

Police say he was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

