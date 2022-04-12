9th teen charged in connection with assault in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have charged a ninth teen in connection with a recent assault in the Country Hills area of Kitchener.

Police say they arrested a 15-year-old Kitchener teen on Monday before charging him with assault causing bodily harm, causing a disturbance, and mischief under $5,000.

Earlier this month, police announced that eight other teens and an 18-year-old man were also facing the same charges in the incident.

In addition, three of the 17-year-olds are also facing extortion charges.

On March 10, at around noon, a teen was approached by a group of teens near Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard before being attacked.

Police say he was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.