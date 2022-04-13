Menu

Canada

Former Alberta justice minister Jonathan Denis found in contempt of court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2022 1:33 pm
Jonathan Denis View image in full screen
Alberta Justice Minister Jonathan Denis comments on the auditor general’s August 2014 report on the expenses of the office of former premier Alison Redford and Alberta’s Air Transportation Services Program, in Edmonton on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A former Alberta justice minister has been found in contempt of court for threatening to sue a plaintiff in the middle of her testimony in a civil trial.

Justice Doreen Sulyma says a letter sent last week on behalf of Jonathan Denis was an attempt to intimidate Dr. Anny Sauvageau while she was testifying in her lawsuit against the Alberta government.

Read more: ‘Blood sport:’ Observers say purported emails suggest decline of Alberta politics

Sauvageau is accusing the government of wrongfully terminating her contract as chief medical examiner in 2014.

Denis was the justice minister at the time but is not a defendant in the lawsuit.

Read more: Political ‘fixer’ says former Alberta justice minister hired him to get reporter’s phone logs

— More to come… 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
