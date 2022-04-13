Female rushed to hospital with gunshot wound in Oshawa, male in custody

Durham Regional Police say a female victim was taken to hospital after being shot in Oshawa on Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called to Dean Avenue and Normandy Street, near Highway 401 and Ritson Road at around 11:45 a.m. They said there were reports of shots fired near a residence.
A female was found with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a Toronto-area hospital via Ornge air ambulance in serious but non-life threatening condition, police said.
A male suspect fled the scene, police said, but was located a short time later and taken into custody.
Police would not confirm the ages of either the victim or the suspect.
There is no threat to public safety, police said.
