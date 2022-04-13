Female rushed to hospital with gunshot wound in Oshawa, male in custody

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a female victim was taken to hospital after being shot in Oshawa on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Dean Avenue and Normandy Street, near Highway 401 and Ritson Road at around 11:45 a.m. They said there were reports of shots fired near a residence.

A female was found with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a Toronto-area hospital via Ornge air ambulance in serious but non-life threatening condition, police said.

A male suspect fled the scene, police said, but was located a short time later and taken into custody.

Police would not confirm the ages of either the victim or the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

There is no threat to public safety, police said.

One female victim has been located with a gun shot wound. She has been transported to a Toronto area hospital via @Ornge. One male has been taken into custody. There is no threat to public safety at this time. More to follow… — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) April 13, 2022

Active police investigation in the area of Dean Ave and Normandy Street, Oshawa. Reports of shots fired near a residence. Please stay away from the area while we try to resolve this situation. More information to follow once it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/RqCo4fUk4P — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) April 13, 2022

Advertisement