Crime

Suspect stole vehicle in Oshawa before getting into crash on Highway 401: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 11:11 am
The scene of the crash on Highway 401 Wednesday. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash on Highway 401 Wednesday. Colin Williamson / Global News

A suspect stole a vehicle in Oshawa Wednesday morning before getting into a crash on Highway 401, police say.

Durham Regional Police said that at around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to the Laval Drive area for a report of a stolen vehicle.

Police said the suspect stole an Acura MDX SUV from a commercial lot. A victim tried to intervene and suffered minor injuries when the suspect drove away, officers said.

Read more: Suspect sought after 31-year-old man seriously injured in Oshawa stabbing

The suspect was then involved in a crash with another vehicle on Highway 401, police said.

A responding officer located the scene and arrested the suspect “without incident.”

Charles O’Brien, a 42-year-old Oshawa resident, has been charged with several offences. He faces theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, and leaving the scene of an accident while failing to provide a name.

O’Brien was released on an undertaking.

