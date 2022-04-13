Teen charged after London, Ont. high school vandalized, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old teen is facing a property damage charge after a southwest London, Ont. high school was vandalized Tuesday, police said.

Police responded to Saunders Secondary School in the afternoon in response to a call that a young male was damaging property inside of the high school, police said.

Several windows were broken and other school property was damaged, police said, adding that officers were advised that the suspect was in possession of a metal bar.

No physical injuries were reported and one suspect was taken into custody without incident.

In all, damage to the school was estimated at $8,000, police said.

The accused, a 16-year-old male, faces a charge of property damage over $5,000, and is scheduled to appear in court July 11. His identity cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.