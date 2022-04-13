Menu

Canada

No winning ticket for Tuesday’s $50 million Lotto Max jackpot

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2022 6:17 am
A file image of a Lotto Max display.
A file image of a Lotto Max display. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

TORONTO — There was no winning ticket was sold in Tuesday’s Lotto Max $50 million draw.

The three available $1 million Maxmillion prizes are also going unclaimed.

The jackpot for the next draw on April 15 will be an estimated $55 million, with eight Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $50 million: 03, 05, 07, 19, 32, 34 & 50.

Bonus: 25

MAXMILLIONS:

05, 10, 14, 33, 42, 46 & 48

11, 14, 20, 21, 23, 30 & 46

13, 14, 19, 21, 35, 40 & 50

In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
