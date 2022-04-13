Toronto bakery transformed to promote upcoming ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto bakery has been transformed into one filled with food straight from the world of Harry Potter to promote an upcoming movie.

The Grand Order of Divine Sweets, a Toronto bakery specializing in sci-fi, fantasy and comic-inspired cakes, has been dressed up to look like Kowalski Quality Baked Goods, an iconic set from the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film franchise. The films are a spin-off of the iconic Harry Potter series.

In the cinematic world, the New York bakery is owned by Jacob Kowalski, a non-magician.

“This pop-up will bring an increased level in foot traffic for West Queen West today, an increased awareness of the amazing experiences you can have when you visit the WQW and highlights the creativity and talent of our WQW members,” Robert Sysak, the executive director of West Queen West, told Global News.

The Toronto event, which is being held Tuesday and Wednesday, is a publicity stunt to promote Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the latest movie in the series. The bakery is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The shop will be handing out complimentary chocolate frogs and selling a variety of sweets and cakes inspired by the films, a press release promoting the event said.

“I believe strongly that these types of pop-events serve to stimulate business for the neighbourhood in the immediate moment and in the future,” Sysak said.