Video link
Headline link
Entertainment

Toronto bakery transformed to promote upcoming ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 9:34 am
Click to play video: 'First rehearsal and final costume fittings for Toronto’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' First rehearsal and final costume fittings for Toronto’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
After years of pandemic delays, this week marks the first day of rehearsals and final costume fittings for a production so big it's taken over two major downtown Toronto theatres. Our Melanie Zettler has more – Apr 5, 2022

A Toronto bakery has been transformed into one filled with food straight from the world of Harry Potter to promote an upcoming movie.

The Grand Order of Divine Sweets, a Toronto bakery specializing in sci-fi, fantasy and comic-inspired cakes, has been dressed up to look like Kowalski Quality Baked Goods, an iconic set from the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film franchise. The films are a spin-off of the iconic Harry Potter series.

In the cinematic world, the New York bakery is owned by Jacob Kowalski, a non-magician.

Read more: First rehearsal, final costume fittings for Toronto’s ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’

“This pop-up will bring an increased level in foot traffic for West Queen West today, an increased awareness of the amazing experiences you can have when you visit the WQW and highlights the creativity and talent of our WQW members,” Robert Sysak, the executive director of West Queen West, told Global News.

The Toronto event, which is being held Tuesday and Wednesday, is a publicity stunt to promote Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the latest movie in the series. The bakery is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The shop will be handing out complimentary chocolate frogs and selling a variety of sweets and cakes inspired by the films, a press release promoting the event said.

“I believe strongly that these types of pop-events serve to stimulate business for the neighbourhood in the immediate moment and in the future,” Sysak said.

15
It features themed baked goods. View image in gallery mode
It features themed baked goods. Submitted
25
Sorting Hat cup cakes. View image in gallery mode
Sorting Hat cup cakes. Submitted
35
Hogwarts initiation letter cookies. View image in gallery mode
Hogwarts initiation letter cookies. Submitted
45
Fantastic beasts tarts. View image in gallery mode
Fantastic beasts tarts. Submitted
55
A flyer for the fictional bakery and a chocolate frog. View image in gallery mode
A flyer for the fictional bakery and a chocolate frog. Submitted
