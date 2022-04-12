Edmonton police seek 4th suspect in connection with March lounge shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are looking to identity the person they are calling another suspect in a west Edmonton lounge shooting from March.

On March 12, police were called to the Ertale Lounge on 118 Avenue and 124 Street after shots were fired around 2:45 a.m. Two women and five men were treated in hospital where one of the men, later identified as Imbert George, died.

Charges have been laid against three men already and the fourth suspect police are now looking to identify was spotted on surveillance in the area of 167 Avenue and 127 Street.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who can identify him, or who may have been approached by him for a ride the night of the shooting.

View image in full screen Edmonton police are looking for help identifying a man they say is another suspect in the Ertale Lounge shooting on March 12, 2022. Edmonton Police Service

Two men, Mohamod Mohamod, 22, and Said Ibrahim, 23, have already been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, six counts each of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life as well as other firearms offences.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Saed Osman, 27, who remains at large. He is facing similar charges to the other suspects.

Osman is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

Anyone with information about the fourth suspect or Osman’s whereabouts can call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

