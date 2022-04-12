Menu

Crime

Edmonton police seek 4th suspect in connection with March lounge shooting

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted April 12, 2022 6:26 pm
Click to play video: '7 people shot, 1 man dead: Edmonton police investigate Saturday morning shooting' 7 people shot, 1 man dead: Edmonton police investigate Saturday morning shooting
WATCH: Police tape surrounded Ertale Lounge on 118 Avenue Saturday as Edmonton police investigated a shooting that left six people injured and one man dead. As Chris Chacon explains, the homicide unit has taken over the case – Mar 12, 2022

Edmonton police are looking to identity the person they are calling another suspect in a west Edmonton lounge shooting from March.

On March 12, police were called to the Ertale Lounge on 118 Avenue and 124 Street after shots were fired around 2:45 a.m. Two women and five men were treated in hospital where one of the men, later identified as Imbert George, died.

Read more: 1 dead, 6 injured as EPS investigates brazen morning shooting at Edmonton lounge

Charges have been laid against three men already and the fourth suspect police are now looking to identify was spotted on surveillance in the area of 167 Avenue and 127 Street.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who can identify him, or who may have been approached by him for a ride the night of the shooting.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Ertale lounge shooting suspect View image in full screen
Edmonton police are looking for help identifying a man they say is another suspect in the Ertale Lounge shooting on March 12, 2022. Edmonton Police Service

Two men, Mohamod Mohamod, 22, and Said Ibrahim, 23, have already been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, six counts each of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life as well as other firearms offences.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Saed Osman, 27, who remains at large. He is facing similar charges to the other suspects.

Read more: Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in brazen Edmonton lounge shooting

Osman is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

Anyone with information about the fourth suspect or Osman’s whereabouts can call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

