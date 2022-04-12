Manitoba Moose home game rescheduled in anticipation of spring storm

Send this page to someone via email

The American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose have announced their home game versus the Rockford IceHogs, scheduled for Good Friday afternoon at Canada Life Centre, has been pushed back 48 hours and will now be played on Sunday, April 17, at 2 p.m.

The decision was made due to the extreme weather forecast for Winnipeg and Southern Manitoba over the next three days and the expected travel-related issues.

The Moose said in a news release that tickets for Friday’s game would be accepted for the rescheduled game on Sunday.

Saturday’s game between Manitoba and Rockford will be played as scheduled at Canada Life Centre, beginning at 2 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Hockey League announced the Winnipeg Jets Wednesday, April 13, home game versus the Seattle Kraken had been postponed and rescheduled to Sunday, May 1, at 1 p.m. at Canada Life Centre, due to the impending spring storm that could bring 20-30 cms of snow to the Capital Region of the province.

1:16 Manitoba Moose initiate job-shadowing program for women Manitoba Moose initiate job-shadowing program for women – Mar 26, 2022