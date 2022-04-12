Menu

Crime

Boy killed after teens take turns shooting each other while wearing body armour

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 3:26 pm
Mugshots of Joshua Vining and Colton Whitler. View image in full screen
Mugshots of Joshua Vining and Colton Whitler. Getty

A Florida teenager has died after he and a group of other teens took turns shooting each other with a firearm while wearing body armour in Belleview, Fla.

On April 3, the Belleview Police Department was called to respond to a residential shooting, reports say.

Police say officers found 16-year-old Christopher Leroy Broad shot and injured. Two other boys were also allegedly involved in the incident, according to police.

Read more: Brooklyn subway shooting leaves multiple injured as New York police hunt suspect

Broad was transferred to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to police reports, it was later found that “Vining and Broad were taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a vest which contained a form of body armor.”

“Vining shot at Broad while he was wearing the vest and he was struck,” the report said.

CNN reported the medical examiner’s office said the cause of Broad’s death was a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Broad’s death was declared a homicide.

Joshua Vining, 17, was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm.

Colton Whitler, 17, who was initially interviewed as a witness to the shooting, is accused of misleading officials with “inaccurate information about what took place and who shot Broad,” the police report claims.

The teen was arrested and charged with providing false information to law enforcement.

CNN was able to obtain the affidavit, in which police claim a third teenager told officers he “video recorded both shootings using Snapchat on his iPhone,” and saved the footage of Vining being shot, but deleted the recording of Broad being shot. CNN claims a technician was able to recover video of Broad being shot from the unknown teen’s device.

Both Vining and Whitler are being charged as adults.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
