Money

Le Chateau teams up with Suzy Shier for brick-and-mortar comeback

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2022 1:34 pm
le-chateau-clothin-stire View image in full screen
A Le Chateau clothing store is seen in a shopping mall in Joliette, Que. on Friday, October 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canadian retailer Le Chateau is making its brick-and-mortar store comeback.

The clothing brand says its latest collection is now online and will be available in 37 Suzy Shier locations across the country later this month.

The retailer says the new concept stores will feature clothing from both brands, with Suzy offering casual, weekend and work attire, while Le Chateau focuses on dresses, footwear and accessories.

Read more: Le Chateau relaunches online following bankruptcy under new owners

Le Chateau filed for creditor protection in 2020, joining the ranks of dozens of big-name retailers that buckled under the weight of pandemic restrictions.

Suzy’s Inc. – the company behind women’s clothing brand Suzy Shier – stepped in to buy Le Chateau’s intellectual property.

Franco Rocchi, a former executive with Le Chateau and now senior marketing director of Suzy/Le Chateau, says the brand was born in brick-and-mortar stores.

“We couldn’t be happier to rejoin the community of retailers in shopping centers across the country,” he said in a statement. “We are also proud to join our sister brand Suzy in stores now providing a full-service destination for our customers.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
