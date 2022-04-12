Montreal’s Bixi bikes set to hit city streets ahead of schedule for 2022 season

Send this page to someone via email

Spring has sprung in Montreal, where the city’s popular bike-sharing program will kick off Wednesday.

Bixi’s return is two days ahead of the previously announced schedule, which was originally set for April 15.

With the launch, the company is adding 490 electric bikes to its cycling fleet. The distinctive blue bikes have been part of the offering since 2019.

There will also be 31 new electric stations, including near the Université de Montréal, the Olympic Village and the Atwater market. In a statement, Bixi said it’s eyeing expanding its network in the city’s nature parks like Île-de-la-Visitation.

“The new stations that will be installed, combined with an increased fleet of electric bikes, will allow more people to get around on Bixi and, ultimately, contribute to the ecological transition,” said city councillor Sophie Mauzerolle, who also serves as chair of the urban planning advisory committee.

This season will also bring 765 more docking points across the city, the company said.

Bixi has reported 50 million trips since its launch in Montreal, which dates back to 2009. This year, there will be 7,270 regular bikes and 2,395 electric bikes up for grabs in the city.

The pre-season rate for the season pass comes to $83 before taxes — or 10 per cent off the regular price. It’s available until Friday.

— with files from The Canadian Press

