Health

Ontario COVID numbers: 1,366 people in hospital, 190 in intensive care

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 10:23 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top doctor says 6th wave won’t settle until mid-to-late May' Ontario’s top doctor says 6th wave won’t settle until mid-to-late May
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario’s top doctor says 6th wave won’t settle until mid-to-late May.

Ontario is reporting 1,366 people in hospital with COVID on Tuesday, the highest seen in almost two months, with 190 in intensive care

This is up by 276 for hospitalizations and an increase of six for ICUs since the previous day, as hospitals submitted their updated numbers on Monday following the weekend.

Last Tuesday, there were 1,091 hospitalizations with 173 in ICU. This is a 25 per cent and 10 per cent increase, respectively, to the figures this week.

According to latest breakdown for hospitalizations, 54 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 37 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Read more: COVID-19: Ontario to expand anti-viral treatment eligibility, PCR testing

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 2,300 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,200,619.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,570 as four more virus-related deaths were added. Tuesday’s report indicated one death was removed after data cleanup.

There are a total of 1,156,332 recoveries, which is around 96 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,282 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 93.1 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 59.2 per cent — more than 7.2 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 55.9 per cent with 34.1 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 28,641 doses in the last day.

The government said 14,183 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 9,407 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 18.7 per cent, down from 18 per cent reported a week ago.

