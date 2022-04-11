Melfort, Sask. RCMP find missing man dead

Send this page to someone via email

Police confirmed they have located the body of a man from the Melfort area who first went missing in January.

On April 8, the Melfort RCMP found 30-year-old Quade Ballantyne dead after officers conducted patrols in an area just outside of Melfort.

“Through a joint investigation between the Saskatchewan RCMP and Saskatchewan Coroners Service, pending final results of the autopsy and toxicology, preliminary indication is that no foul play is suspected in relation to Quade’s death,” RCMP said in a media release. “Our thoughts are with his family.”

Ballantyne was last seen on Kennedy Drive in Melfort on Monday, Jan. 3.

