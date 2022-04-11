Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Melfort, Sask. RCMP find missing man dead

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 6:59 pm
A 30-year-old man who was last seen on Jan. 3, 2022 was recently located and pronounced dead by Melfort RCMP. Police stated that no foul play is suspected.
A 30-year-old man who was last seen on Jan. 3, 2022 was recently located and pronounced dead by Melfort RCMP. Police stated that no foul play is suspected. Global News / File

Police confirmed they have located the body of a man from the Melfort area who first went missing in January.

Read more: Melfort, Sask. RCMP looking to locate missing individual

On April 8, the Melfort RCMP found 30-year-old Quade Ballantyne dead after officers conducted patrols in an area just outside of Melfort.

“Through a joint investigation between the Saskatchewan RCMP and Saskatchewan Coroners Service, pending final results of the autopsy and toxicology, preliminary indication is that no foul play is suspected in relation to Quade’s death,” RCMP said in a media release. “Our thoughts are with his family.”

Trending Stories

Read more: 3 people found dead in car near Leoville, Saskatchewan RCMP say

Story continues below advertisement

Ballantyne was last seen on Kennedy Drive in Melfort on Monday, Jan. 3.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan couple’s house robbed while hoping to find missing dog' Saskatchewan couple’s house robbed while hoping to find missing dog
Saskatchewan couple’s house robbed while hoping to find missing dog – Mar 29, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagInvestigation tagMissing Man tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagDeath Investigation tagSaskatchewan Coroner's Service tagMelfort RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers