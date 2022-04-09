3 people found dead in car near Leoville: Saskatchewan RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Spiritwood, Sask. RCMP is warning the public about the dangers of using illicit drugs after officers found three unresponsive people in a vehicle who were later declared dead.

Police received a report of the individuals unresponsive in a car on a road between Leoville, Sask., and Chitek Lake on Saturday around 8:30 a.m.

EMS declared the individuals dead at the scene.

According to an RCMP release, the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service is still investigating and there was “evidence of illicit drug consumption” at the scene.

Spiritwood RCMP is reminding the public how to recognize an overdose and what to do if one occurs.

Someone experiencing an overdose may show signs and symptoms of slow, weak or no breathing, blue lips or nails, dizziness and confusion.

Someone having an overdose may not be able to wake up, make choking, gurgling or snoring sounds and experience drowsiness or difficulty staying awake.

For anyone who witnesses an overdose, RCMP says to call 911 immediately.

Emergency responders including frontline RCMP officers in Saskatchewan carry naloxone, which can temporarily reverse the effects of overdoses caused by opioids.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides some legal protection for people who seek emergency help during an overdose, including the person experiencing an overdose.

The Act will protect the person who calls for help, whether they stay or leave the overdose scene before help gets there.

Individuals can also keep naloxone on hand if they or someone they know is at risk of overdose. The Saskatchewan government offers a “take home naloxone” kit available free of charge at many locations in the province.

Naloxone can also be purchased at a number of pharmacies.

RCMP is also warning the public that street drugs may contain other substances the user may not know about.

“This can have serious effects on the body or even be fatal. If you don’t know the strength or what is in it, use small amounts. Don’t use alone. Take turns or let someone you trust know of your plans to use.”

For those who use drugs and want to quit, the RCMP is reminding them there are services available to help.

To find services nearby, visit http://www.saskatchewan.ca/addictions or call HealthLine 811.