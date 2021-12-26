Health December 26 2021 5:30pm 03:46 2021 a record year for overdose deaths in Saskatchewan A total of 406 people in Saskatchewan died of suspected or confirmed overdoses during the first eleven months of 2021. It surpasses the all-time high of 328 recorded in 2020. 2021 another grim year for drug overdoses in Saskatchewan REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8474982/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8474982/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?