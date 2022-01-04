Melfort, Sask. RCMP looking to locate missing individual

The Melfort, Sask., RCMP detachment is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from the area.
Police shared in a release on Tuesday that they received a report of a missing person just before 11 p.m. on Monday night.
Thirty-year-old Quade Ballantyne was last seen on Kennedy Drive in Melfort on Monday.
RCMP say he indicated he was going to Prince Albert possibly on foot. Police have not confirmed whether this occurred or not, however, they said he was last heard from at about 1 a.m. on Monday.
“His family is concerned as he was not dressed appropriately for the weather and has not been in contact since,” explained RCMP in Tuesday’s media release.
Ballantyne is described as approximately five-foot-nine in height with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black winter coat with a fur hood, blue jeans and running shoes.
Any information on his location is asked to be directed to the Melfort RCMP or to Crime Stoppers.
Comments