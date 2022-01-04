Melfort, Sask. RCMP looking to locate missing individual

Send this page to someone via email

The Melfort, Sask., RCMP detachment is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from the area.

Police shared in a release on Tuesday that they received a report of a missing person just before 11 p.m. on Monday night.

Thirty-year-old Quade Ballantyne was last seen on Kennedy Drive in Melfort on Monday.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP request public assistance in locating wanted woman

RCMP say he indicated he was going to Prince Albert possibly on foot. Police have not confirmed whether this occurred or not, however, they said he was last heard from at about 1 a.m. on Monday.

An image of Quade Ballantyne provided by the RCMP. RCMP supplied

“His family is concerned as he was not dressed appropriately for the weather and has not been in contact since,” explained RCMP in Tuesday’s media release.

Story continues below advertisement

Ballantyne is described as approximately five-foot-nine in height with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black winter coat with a fur hood, blue jeans and running shoes.

Any information on his location is asked to be directed to the Melfort RCMP or to Crime Stoppers.