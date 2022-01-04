Saskatchewan RCMP request public assistance in locating wanted woman

Send this page to someone via email

Almost a year later, the Saskatchewan RCMP is making another request for the public’s assistance in locating a 34-year-old woman who is wanted on several charges.

Charmaine Brett Bear, who also goes by Charmaine Spyglass, from Battleford, was charged in January 2021 with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failing to provide the necessities of life.

Police say as a result of the continued investigation, Bear now faces additional charges of aggravated assault, two counts of assault and two counts of uttering threats.

Police issued a media release on Feb. 4, 2021 related to this investigation. Police say several tips and information from the public were followed up on but they have yet to locate Bear.

“This investigation began in December, 2020 when North Battleford RCMP and North Battleford RCMP General Investigation Services received a report of alleged child abuse,” stated police.

Police say the warrant for her arrest has been extended Alberta-wide as the investigation has determined Charmaine has been seen in Edmonton. According to the statement, Bear is also known to frequent the Lloydminster, North Battleford, Mosquito First Nation and Saskatoon areas.

Police say it is believed she is actively evading police and travelling between and staying in some or all of these locations.

Bear is described as five feet six inches tall and 123 pounds with a slender build. She has long, black hair that she is known to wear tucked up under a ball cap. She has brown eyes and is known to wear baggy clothes and wear sunglasses indoors.

In relation to the same investigation, 34-year-old Lyle Aaron Bear was arrested and charged in January 2021. There is no warrant for his arrest but he faces similar charges as Charmaine and faces two counts of assault with a weapon. Lyle will appear in North Battleford provincial court on Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.

Police report that it is believed Charmaine and Lyle may be travelling together and they may have several children with them.

Police are asking the public if you have information about Charmaine Brett Bear’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or call your nearest police service or RCMP detachment to report any information you have.

