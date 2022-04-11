SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Barnes named Eastern Conference rookie of month

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2022 4:41 pm

For the second time this season, Toronto Raptors guard-forward Scottie Barnes has been named the NBA Eastern Conference rookie of the month.

Barnes took the honour after averaging 16.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and four assists in 22 games since March 1.

Click to play video: 'Raptors 905 hosts first International Women’s Night Game' Raptors 905 hosts first International Women’s Night Game

His highest output came on March 18 when he recorded 31 points and 17 rebounds, both season highs, in a 128-123 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Barnes was also named rookie of the month in February and is just the fourth Raptor to receive the honour multiple times, joining Andrea Bargnani (2006-07), Vince Carter (1998-99) and Damon Stoudamire (1995-96).

The Raptors selected Barnes fourth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. He averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 35.4 minutes in 74 games this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
