Alberta government terminates relationships with 3 Russian regions

The Alberta government has terminated its relationship with three Russian regions due to the ongoing Ukraine invasion.

In a Monday morning statement, the government of Alberta said it has sent letters to Tyumen Oblast Gov. Aleksandr Moor, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug Gov. Natalya Komarova and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug Gov. Dimitry Atyukhov.

This is the first time the Alberta government has terminated relationships with sister regions, according to the Alberta government. The relationships between Alberta and the three regions began in 1992, 1995 and 1997, respectively.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an outrageous act of aggression that has led to appalling war crimes, the death of thousands of civilians and the displacement of millions,” Premier Jason Kenney said in the emailed press release.

“Ending this relationship with Russian states is just one small way that Alberta can register our disgust at the actions of the Russian Federation.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Ending this relationship with Russian states is just one small way that Alberta can register our disgust at the actions of the Russian Federation."

This response comes after Kenney announced over $10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine in March, saying the province stands in solidarity with Ukraine.

It also comes after Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) announced in March that it will divest all Russian holdings in response to the invasion of Ukraine. The company also committed to not purchasing Russian assets during the conflict or while financial sanctions are being applied to Russia or its leaders, according to the government of Alberta press release on Monday.

In the Monday press release, the Alberta government said it is prioritizing the assessment of permanent residency applications made by Ukrainian citizens through the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program. Service fees for the program are also being temporarily waived for new applications and requests made by Ukrainian nationals.