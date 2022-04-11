SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Alberta government terminates relationships with 3 Russian regions

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted April 11, 2022 12:16 pm
In a Monday morning statement, Kenney said he has terminated relationships with three Russian regions due to the invasion of Ukraine. View image in full screen
In a Monday morning statement, Kenney said he has terminated relationships with three Russian regions due to the invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Alberta government has terminated its relationship with three Russian regions due to the ongoing Ukraine invasion.

In a Monday morning statement, the government of Alberta said it has sent letters to Tyumen Oblast Gov. Aleksandr Moor, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug Gov. Natalya Komarova and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug Gov. Dimitry Atyukhov.

This is the first time the Alberta government has terminated relationships with sister regions, according to the Alberta government. The relationships between Alberta and the three regions began in 1992, 1995 and 1997, respectively.

Read more: Up to 250 fleeing Ukrainians coming to Edmonton on donated flight from Poland

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an outrageous act of aggression that has led to appalling war crimes, the death of thousands of civilians and the displacement of millions,” Premier Jason Kenney said in the emailed press release.

“Ending this relationship with Russian states is just one small way that Alberta can register our disgust at the actions of the Russian Federation.”

This response comes after Kenney announced over $10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine in March, saying the province stands in solidarity with Ukraine.

Read more: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces over $10M for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

It also comes after Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) announced in March that it will divest all Russian holdings in response to the invasion of Ukraine. The company also committed to not purchasing Russian assets during the conflict or while financial sanctions are being applied to Russia or its leaders, according to the government of Alberta press release on Monday.

In the Monday press release, the Alberta government said it is prioritizing the assessment of permanent residency applications made by Ukrainian citizens through the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program. Service fees for the program are also being temporarily waived for new applications and requests made by Ukrainian nationals.

