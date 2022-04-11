Menu

Crime

2 charged after kittens found in garbage bag in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 10:03 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say two people were charged after kittens were found in a trash bag in Kitchener last month.

Police began the investigation alongside Provincial Animal Welfare Services inspectors on March 28.

5 rabbits dumped outside Humane Society's animal shelter in Kitchener

That was the day that a resident found a tied-up garbage bag with four live kittens inside in the Southdale area.

The resident is said to have called the police before taking the kittens home. They cared for the kittens until Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth were able to arrive.

Police called to home in Forest Heights area of Kitchener for shooting incident

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the Humane Society is still caring for the kittens who are in good health.

On Saturday, police arrested two Kitchener residents, a 37-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, who have been charged under the PAWS Act with causing distress and permitting distress to an animal.

