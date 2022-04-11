2 charged after kittens found in garbage bag in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say two people were charged after kittens were found in a trash bag in Kitchener last month.

Police began the investigation alongside Provincial Animal Welfare Services inspectors on March 28.

That was the day that a resident found a tied-up garbage bag with four live kittens inside in the Southdale area.

The resident is said to have called the police before taking the kittens home. They cared for the kittens until Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth were able to arrive.

Read more: Police called to home in Forest Heights area of Kitchener for shooting incident

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the Humane Society is still caring for the kittens who are in good health.

On Saturday, police arrested two Kitchener residents, a 37-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, who have been charged under the PAWS Act with causing distress and permitting distress to an animal.