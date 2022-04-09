Calgary police make arrest after broad daylight indecent exposure

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid following an incident of indecent exposure in Calgary’s Mission neighbourhood.

Police said at around 4:30 p.m. on April 7, a woman walking near 4 Street and Elbow Drive S.W. noticed a man in a white Dodge truck who seemed to be following her. The truck drove past her multiple times on 4 Street and the driver made eye contact with her.

The truck followed as she crossed the street at 20 Avenue S.W. Police said he tried to speak with her while engaged in an indecent act. The victim then screamed and the man drove away, southbound on 4 Street.

The victim took note of the truck’s licence plate number, providing that with a detailed description of the suspect to police. CPS publicly thanked the victim for the “exceptional detail… in what was a stressful and disturbing situation.”

Investigators located and arrested Ryan Jose, 28, who has been charged with one count of committing an indecent act and is due to appear in court on May 3.

"Every Calgarian should feel safe walking anywhere in our city and we are working with our community to ensure our response to issues meets their needs," a CPS statement reads.

“We acknowledge that there were frustrations regarding our response time to this incident and we are working to determine exactly what occurred.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.