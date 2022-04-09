Kurling for Kids returns with fundraiser for Montreal pediatric hospitals

Send this page to someone via email

The 24th annual Kurling for Kids charity fundraiser was back on the ice Saturday for the first time in two years at the Lachine Curling Club.

Typically, twelve teams compromised with players of all skill levels compete in the tournament, but this year it was at half capacity. Despite only having six teams, Kurling for Kids Director of Communications Christine Tourigny told Global News they couldn’t have asked for anything more.

“To be here on the ice today, it feels absolutely fantastic and I feel like we’re actually doing our part again,” said Tourigny.

The not-for-profit organization raises money for medical equipment and services for children’s hospitals nationwide.

In Montreal, it supports the Montreal Children’s Hospital and Sainte-Justine center for pediatric services. Funds raised this year will help purchase a condo building for the former to house families from out of town with sick kids receiving services in the city.

Kurling for Kids’ goal is to raise $250,000 dollars by November. Even before Saturday’s fundraiser, it was already past the halfway mark.

Among the participants on Saturday were Global News Morning’s Kim Sullivan and Brayden Jagger Haines. The pair played on Team Global, which ended up taking home the trophy.

The organization was unable to host its usual events during the pandemic, so they found other ways to fundraise.

“We’ve done craft fairs, we’ve done trivia nights, a golf tournament, our first golf tournament,” said Tourigny.

According to the communications director, the golf tournament was a hit and raised more than $25,000. It’s something she said will be hosted again this summer.

Creative individuals are now also able to host their own fundraising event for Kurling for Kids through its new personal fundraising option.

As always anyone hoping to donate is able to on the Kurling for Kids website.

“It feels like we’re back in it and I want to go full steam ahead,” said Tourigny.