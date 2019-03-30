Kurling for Kids, raising funds for Montreal’s children’s hospitals for 21 years

For 21 years, Kurling for Kids has been rocking the curling scene for a good cause: improving the lives of sick children in Montreal.

Every year, dozens of amateur curlers across the city participate in friendly tournaments to raise money for both the MUHC Children’s Hospital and the CHU Sainte-Justine.

This is the third year of a four-year program the organization is involved in to fund a neurological laser for pediatric brain surgery at the CHU Sainte-Justine, according to director for Kurling for Kids Stan Fong. Funds will also go towards acquiring a part of a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system which helps map brain activity for the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

For Michael Cormier, the event organizer in Lachine, the cause is close to the heart.

Cormier’s little sister’s first grandson was born with pontocerebellar hypoplasia, a rare neurological disease which progressively shuts down various parts of the brain.

“There was nothing they could do for him,” Cormier told Global News. “Not every kid can be saved, but the ones we can save, we’ve got to give them every shot we can.”

According to Wong, the organization raised $420,000 last year. This year, they are expanding beyond Quebec borders with an event in Mississauga, Ontario.

Companies are also putting together their own corporate fundraisers.

The Global team is tossing stones for #KurlingforKids @ebbaynes is wearing the teams colours showing off her “years” of experience. #newbies pic.twitter.com/yWYDV6lmvN — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) March 30, 2019

“It’s a fun way. You got two games of curling, lunch and dinner. It’s a great deal and you’re raising money for a great cause,” Fong said.

Among the participants were members of Global Montreal, including Elysia Bryan-Baynes, Brayden Jagger-Haines, Olivia O’Malley and Global National’s Mike Armstrong.

This year, the fundraising target is $500,000. Since the campaign started, Kurling for Kids has raised more than $3 million.