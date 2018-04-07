Curlers raise funds for Montreal children’s hospitals at 20th annual Kurling for Kids tournament

It might have looked like just another day of curling at the Lachine Curling Club, but teams gathered at the rink on Saturday were there for a good cause.

Curlers gathered for the 20th edition of Kurling for Kids, an annual event to raise funds for both the MUHC Children’s Hospital and the CHU Sainte-Justine.

“For the Sainte-Justine, we’re in the process of buying a neurosurgical laser,” said tournament organizer Michael Cormier.

The funds will also help the Montreal Children’s Hospital with a program that helps track brain activity via MRI.

WATCH: As the 20th edition of the annual Kurling for Kids fundraiser kicks off, one family looks back on the lifesaving surgery their daughter received thanks to its proceeds.

Cormier’s involvement in the event is personal.

“I had a nephew that was born with pontocerebellar hypoplasia,” he told Global News. “Unfortunately he didn’t make it, but means a lot to us, giving back to the community.”

“We’ve got to give these kids a chance to grow and to grow up to be champions. By buying them this equipment, that’s what it does.”

Some familiar faces, including Global National correspondent Mike Armstrong and Global Montreal reporter Billy Shields, took part in the charity event.

To learn more about the event or how you can participate, visit the Kurling for Kids website.