Winnipeg police investigate William Whyte homicide, one person in custody

One person is in custody after a man was found dead inside a home in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood Friday evening.
Police say officers were sent to the 500 block of Magnus Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. after receiving a report that someone was “armed with weapons.”
After arriving, police say a man was found outside a home and taken into custody. Inside, officers found the victim.
His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
