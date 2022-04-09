Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate William Whyte homicide, one person in custody

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted April 9, 2022 1:20 pm
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg Tuesday, November 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg Tuesday, November 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

One person is in custody after a man was found dead inside a home in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood Friday evening.

Police say officers were sent to the 500 block of Magnus Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. after receiving a report that someone was “armed with weapons.”

Read more: Third suspect still at large in Winnipeg homicide investigation

After arriving, police say a man was found outside a home and taken into custody. Inside, officers found the victim.

Trending Stories

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

