Winnipeg police investigate William Whyte homicide, one person in custody

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is in custody after a man was found dead inside a home in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood Friday evening.

Police say officers were sent to the 500 block of Magnus Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. after receiving a report that someone was “armed with weapons.”

Read more: Third suspect still at large in Winnipeg homicide investigation

After arriving, police say a man was found outside a home and taken into custody. Inside, officers found the victim.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement