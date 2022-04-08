Menu

Comments

Crime

Saskatoon police respond to 3 separate schools after phone call threats

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 5:19 pm
saskatoon police Wâhkôhtowin school View image in full screen
Saskatoon police respond to Wâhkôhtowin School on Friday afternoon. Slavo Kutas / Global News

Saskatoon police responded to three separate schools in the city after a caller made a threat to the school, according to Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS).

In an email to Global News, SPS spokesperson Veronica Baker said the three schools were Pleasant Hill, Sutherland and Wâhkôhtowin.

Police were called immediately and all three schools enacted lockdown procedures.

A Saskatoon Police Service release said officers were responding to each of the locations and the public was asked to avoid the area.

Trending Stories

Baker said once the schools were cleared by officers, the lockdowns were lifted.

Baker said all students and staff members were safe and classes had resumed.

“The safety of our students and staff members is our priority. The situation was handled quickly and effectively by both the school staff and the police. We are grateful to our students who listened to instructions and followed the practiced procedure,” Baker said.

Baker added each situation was treated as a serious incident and additional counsellors were brought in to provide support for any students who needed it.

