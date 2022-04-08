Menu

Crime

Man charged with trying to disarm Vancouver police officer appears in court

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 6:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Video shows suspect allegedly try and grab Vancouver police officer’s gun' Video shows suspect allegedly try and grab Vancouver police officer’s gun
WATCH: A man faced charges Thursday after allegedly trying to steal the service weapon of a Vancouver police officer on the city's Downtown Eastside earlier in the week.

The man accused of attempting to steal a Vancouver police officer’s gun has been charged with two criminal offences.

Elijah Otwey, 22, was charged with assaulting a peace officer and disarming a peace officer on Thursday.

Otwey, who has no criminal record in British Columbia, made his first appearance, by video, at the Downtown Community Court in Vancouver.

Read more: Video shows suspect allegedly try to steal gun from Vancouver police officer

Details of that hearing are covered by a publication ban, however Otwey will remain in custody until his next court appearance, scheduled for Monday.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver’s fortified Chinatown a bellwether for business security' Vancouver’s fortified Chinatown a bellwether for business security
Vancouver’s fortified Chinatown a bellwether for business security

The disturbing incident — which was captured on video –unfolded around 9 a.m. Monday, April 4 on Main Street near Hastings Street, as a pair of police officers finished with a sudden-death call.

In the video, one of the officers can be seen throwing a pair of latex gloves in the trash when he is approached by a man, who police allege attempted to take the officer’s gun.

Read more: Visually impaired man punched in stomach by stranger in downtown Vancouver

Video shows a brief struggle, after which the man flees and the officer pursues on foot.

Vancouver police say the officer was able to retain his service weapon, then radio for backup before giving chase.

Officers caught up with the suspect in a nearby alley, where police allege he resisted arrest and suffered a minor injury while being taken into custody.

Vancouver vancouver police Vancouver crime assault police officer Steal Gun disarm police officer steal polcie gun

