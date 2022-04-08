Menu

Two killed in head-on highway crash near Neepawa, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 4:00 pm
An RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

Two men are dead after a crash on Highway 16 east of Neepawa, Man., according to RCMP.

The incident took place just before 5 a.m. Friday between Roads 74W and 75W, police said, and involved a pair of pickup trucks that collided head-on.

Read more: Pedestrian killed in crash Wednesday morning, Manitoba RCMP say driver was impaired

One of the trucks remained on the road after the crash, while the other was found in the ditch.

Both drivers, a 44-year-old from Gladstone and a 50-year-old Sandy Bay First Nation man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Spruce Plains RCMP continue to investigate.

