Two killed in head-on highway crash near Neepawa, Manitoba RCMP say

Two men are dead after a crash on Highway 16 east of Neepawa, Man., according to RCMP.

The incident took place just before 5 a.m. Friday between Roads 74W and 75W, police said, and involved a pair of pickup trucks that collided head-on.

One of the trucks remained on the road after the crash, while the other was found in the ditch.

Both drivers, a 44-year-old from Gladstone and a 50-year-old Sandy Bay First Nation man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Spruce Plains RCMP continue to investigate.

