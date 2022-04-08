Menu

Crime

Armed robbery suspect, 13, in Winnipeg police custody after series of incidents

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 1:22 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

A 13-year-old boy is in police custody facing a total of 14 charges after Winnipeg police arrested him for a series of commercial robberies.

Police said the youth is suspected in five armed robberies that took place at the same Dakota Street business over an eight-month period.

Read more: Stonewall RCMP seek suspect in break-ins, property theft

In each instance, police said, the suspect demanded and/or stole money at knifepoint — including holding a knife to an employee’s throat in a November 2021 incident.

The teen was arrested Thursday afternoon after threatening to stab an employee at the same store and fleeing with stolen cash. Police said they tracked him down to a nearby home.

He faces a list of charges, including five counts of robbery, five counts of possession of a weapon, three counts of assault with a weapon, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

