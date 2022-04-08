Armed robbery suspect, 13, in Winnipeg police custody after series of incidents

Send this page to someone via email

A 13-year-old boy is in police custody facing a total of 14 charges after Winnipeg police arrested him for a series of commercial robberies.

Police said the youth is suspected in five armed robberies that took place at the same Dakota Street business over an eight-month period.

In each instance, police said, the suspect demanded and/or stole money at knifepoint — including holding a knife to an employee’s throat in a November 2021 incident.

The teen was arrested Thursday afternoon after threatening to stab an employee at the same store and fleeing with stolen cash. Police said they tracked him down to a nearby home.

He faces a list of charges, including five counts of robbery, five counts of possession of a weapon, three counts of assault with a weapon, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

0:25 Teen girl charged in Assiniboine Park homicide, Winnipeg police say Teen girl charged in Assiniboine Park homicide, Winnipeg police say – Mar 2, 2022