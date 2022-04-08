Menu

Crime

Stonewall RCMP seek suspect in break-ins, property theft

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 12:57 pm
Lee Stewart. View image in full screen
Lee Stewart. Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve recovered a “significant amount” of property that had been reported stolen from the greater Winnipeg area, but a suspect remains at large.

Stonewall RCMP were initially called to a break and enter at a Headingley business March 28, where a large number of construction tools were stolen.

Read more: Man charged with breaking into 23 homes across Winnipeg

Stolen property recovered by Stonewall RCMP. View image in full screen
Stolen property recovered by Stonewall RCMP. Manitoba RCMP

The investigation, police said, led to a search of a Winnipeg home, where stolen property was recovered.

A warrant is out for the arrest of 31-year-old Winnipegger Lee Brandon Stewart, who faces a number of charges, including possessing break-in instruments, possessing property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking, and six counts of possessing property obtained by crime.

Stewart is described as six feet one inch tall and 175 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

