Firefighters battle early morning blaze in west Edmonton

A number of people were forced from their homes early Friday morning due to a fire at a west Edmonton seniors housing co-op.

Fire broke out at the Summit Village Housing Cooperative at 149 Street and Stony Plain Road shortly before 1 a.m.

District fire chief Glenn Roseboom said crews arrived on scene quickly to find a suite on fire.

“Looked like it was on the outside when we arrived and they hit it from the outside, knocked it down pretty good,” Roseboom said.

Crews seemed to be focusing their efforts on a top-floor unit.

About 24 firefighters were called to battle the blaze, which Roseboom said was contained to one suite in the building.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

