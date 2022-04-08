Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Firefighters battle early morning blaze in west Edmonton

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 10:39 am
Fire broke out at the Summit Village Housing Cooperative at 149 Street and Stony Plain Road shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022. View image in full screen
Fire broke out at the Summit Village Housing Cooperative at 149 Street and Stony Plain Road shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022. Global News

A number of people were forced from their homes early Friday morning due to a fire at a west Edmonton seniors housing co-op.

Fire broke out at the Summit Village Housing Cooperative at 149 Street and Stony Plain Road shortly before 1 a.m.

District fire chief Glenn Roseboom said crews arrived on scene quickly to find a suite on fire.

“Looked like it was on the outside when we arrived and they hit it from the outside, knocked it down pretty good,” Roseboom said.

Read more: Are you prepared for a house fire? Tips to plan your escape

Crews seemed to be focusing their efforts on a top-floor unit.

Trending Stories

About 24 firefighters were called to battle the blaze, which Roseboom said was contained to one suite in the building.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

13
Fire broke out at the Summit Village Housing Cooperative at 149 Street and Stony Plain Road shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Fire broke out at the Summit Village Housing Cooperative at 149 Street and Stony Plain Road shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022. Global News
23
Fire broke out at the Summit Village Housing Cooperative at 149 Street and Stony Plain Road shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Fire broke out at the Summit Village Housing Cooperative at 149 Street and Stony Plain Road shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022. Global News
33
Fire broke out at the Summit Village Housing Cooperative at 149 Street and Stony Plain Road shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Fire broke out at the Summit Village Housing Cooperative at 149 Street and Stony Plain Road shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022. Global News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton fire tagEdmonton Fire Rescue Services tagStony Plain Road tagWest Edmonton Fire tagStony Plain Road Fire tag149 Street fire tagSummit Village Housing Cooperative tagSummit Village Housing Cooperative fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers