Ontario COVID update: 1,135 people in hospital with the virus, 166 in intensive care

Ontario is reporting 1,135 people in hospital with COVID-19. There are 166 people in intensive care with or due to the virus.

That marks an increase of nine hospitalizations and seven people in intensive care since Thursday’s report.

Last Friday, there were 804 people reported to be in hospital with COVID-19, with 167 in intensive care.

According to the latest provincial data, around 54.7 per cent of people in hospital with COVID were admitted for another reason but tested positive for the virus, while about 45.3 per cent were admitted because of COVID.

Of those in intensive care, around 36.1 per cent were admitted for other reasons, while about 63.9 per cent were admitted because of the virus.

The number of hospital and ICU patients who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive is up from this time last week. Last Friday, around 51.2 per cent of those in hospital with COVID were admitted for other reasons, while in intensive care units that figure was about 29 per cent.

Ten new COVID-19-related deaths were also reported Friday; six occurred within the past month and four occurred more than a month ago and were added as part of a data cleaning process.

The provincial death toll stands at 12,537.

The province is also reporting 4,295 new COVID-19 cases, but that is an underestimation due to testing restrictions. There have now been 1,188,640 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

There were 17,565 tests completed in the previous day; 7,521 tests remain under investigation.

The positivity rate stands at 19 per cent, up from 17.2 per cent on Thursday and up from 16.4 per cent last Friday.

