SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Houston takes on Toronto, aims to break 5-game slide

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 8, 2022 3:25 am

Houston Rockets (20-60, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (47-33, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -14.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston comes into the matchup with Toronto after losing five in a row.

The Raptors have gone 23-17 at home. Toronto is 6-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Raptors 905 hosts first International Women’s Night Game' Raptors 905 hosts first International Women’s Night Game
Story continues below advertisement

The Rockets are 9-31 in road games. Houston is 8-38 against opponents over .500.

Trending Stories

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 11 the Raptors won 139-120 led by 42 points from Gary Trent Jr., while Kevin Porter Jr. scored 30 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is shooting 49.4% and averaging 22.7 points for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Christian Wood is shooting 50.1% and averaging 17.9 points for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Raptors: OG Anunoby: day to day (quad), Yuta Watanabe: day to day (quad).

Rockets: Christian Wood: out (hamstring), Dennis Schroder: out (shoulder), Eric Gordon: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sports tagToronto Raptors tagBasketball tagNBA tagNational Basketball Association tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers