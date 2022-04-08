Menu

Health

Province expanding support program for sexual assault survivors

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 12:09 am
Click to play video: 'Province expanding support program for sexual assault survivors' Province expanding support program for sexual assault survivors
More information on the province's expansion of a program to help sexual assault survivors.

The province is expanding a program which provides support for victims of sexual assault.

The new forensic nurse examiner program will allow survivors to access medical care, counselling, and other community resources.

It builds on an existing sexual assault nurse examiner program at Health Sciences Centre, but the expansion allows the services to be available in Brandon, the Pas and Thompson.

“We know the demands of these services have continued to increase in recent years,” Jen Cumpsty, HSC Director of Acute Care said. “With this program, we will ensure that more Manitobans will be able to seek care closer to home.

Manitoba therapy dogs start work to help heal child abuse victims

The $640,000 project will include the hiring of five full-time nurses who will be specially trained to work with survivors.

The program is expected to be up and running in late 2022 or early 2023.

The existing program at HSC treated 688 survivors in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

 

