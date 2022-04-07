Menu

Fire

No working smoke alarms found in Brampton home where fire killed 6 people: OFM

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 4:54 pm
A police vehicle is parked in front of a home in Brampton, Ont., in which a family of five died in a house fire, on Monday, March 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
A police vehicle is parked in front of a home in Brampton, Ont., in which a family of five died in a house fire, on Monday, March 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. CHY

There were no working smoke alarms in a home in Brampton, Ont., where a devastating house fire killed six people, including three children last month, the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal says.

In a statement emailed to Global News, to Fire Marshal’s office said it can “confirm that no working smoke alarms were present in the home at the time of the fire.”

“The investigation is ongoing and we have no further comment at this time,” the statement said.

The news comes just hours after a family member confirmed a sixth person had died in connection with the fire.

The family member said Bonnie O’Dea died Wednesday evening.

The blaze, which happened in the early morning hours of March 28, also killed a mother, father and their three children.

Raven Alisha Ali-O’Dea, 29, her husband Nazir Ali, 28, and their children — seven-year-old Layla Rose Ali-O’Dea, eight-year-old Jayden Prince Ali-O’Dea, and 10-year-old Alia Marilyn Ali-O’Dea were all killed.

Raven’s father Louie Felipa, previously told Global News the smoke alarms were removed during a renovation last year.

He said his daughter told him she was going to have them replaced “soon.”

The Office of the Fire Marshal urged the public to test their smoke alarms and make sure they are working, saying it is “one of the simplest ways to keep you and your family safe in the event of a fire.”

“Replace batteries once a year and replace any alarms that are more than 10 years old,” the statement reads. “In addition, a home fire escape plan should be developed and practiced with everyone in the home.”

-with files from Global News’ Shallima Maharaj

