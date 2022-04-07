2 taken to hospital after fire in downtown Kitchener on Thursday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say two people were taken to hospital after a fire at a home in downtown Kitchener on Thursday morning.

According to police, emergency services were called to a home near Ontario Street North and Weber Street West at around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters from the Kitchener fire department were able to rescue two people from the home.

They were then transported to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and burns. One person was then taken to an out-of-region hospital for further treatment.

Ontario Street was closed between Weber Street West and Duke Street West into the afternoon as the fire was being investigated.

Police say the cause is unknown but it is being investigated by the Office of the Fire Marshall, Kitchener Fire Department and Waterloo Regional Police.