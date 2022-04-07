Menu

Crime

2 taken to hospital after fire in downtown Kitchener on Thursday morning

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 4:47 pm
A member of the Kitchener Fire Department pictured in Amherstview, Ont., on July 23, 2016. View image in full screen
A member of the Kitchener Fire Department pictured in Amherstview, Ont., on July 23, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Waterloo Regional Police say two people were taken to hospital after a fire at a home in downtown Kitchener on Thursday morning.

According to police, emergency services were called to a home near Ontario Street North and Weber Street West at around 5:30 a.m.

Read more: Montreal woman charged in Kitchener after bank fraud investigation: police

Firefighters from the Kitchener fire department were able to rescue two people from the home.

They were then transported to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and burns. One person was then taken to an out-of-region hospital for further treatment.

Read more: Waterloo police say officer assaulted during DUI arrest in Kitchener over weekend

Ontario Street was closed between Weber Street West and Duke Street West into the afternoon as the fire was being investigated.

Police say the cause is unknown but it is being investigated by the Office of the Fire Marshall, Kitchener Fire Department and Waterloo Regional Police.

 

Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Fire tagKitchener Fire Department tagOntario street kitchener tagKitchener Fire Ontario Street tag

