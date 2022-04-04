Menu

Crime

Waterloo police say officer assaulted during DUI arrest in Kitchener over weekend

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 10:34 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say an officer was assaulted while making an arrest in Kitchener over the weekend.

According to police, officers were called to Fischer-Hallman Road and Ottawa Street South in Kitchener at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday after a resident reported seeing an impaired driver.

Weekend shooting in Kitchener remains under investigation: police

Officers arrested a man. They say that after the man was taken into custody, he assaulted an officer.

Police say the officer was not injured as a result.

1 in custody after 78-year-old man assaulted near Victoria Park in Kitchener

A 30-year-old man from Cambridge has been charged with impaired driving, failure to comply with a demand, and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

