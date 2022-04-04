Waterloo police say officer assaulted during DUI arrest in Kitchener over weekend

Waterloo Regional Police say an officer was assaulted while making an arrest in Kitchener over the weekend.
According to police, officers were called to Fischer-Hallman Road and Ottawa Street South in Kitchener at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday after a resident reported seeing an impaired driver.
Officers arrested a man. They say that after the man was taken into custody, he assaulted an officer.
Police say the officer was not injured as a result.
A 30-year-old man from Cambridge has been charged with impaired driving, failure to comply with a demand, and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.
