Crime

Weekend shooting in Kitchener remains under investigation: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 9:53 am
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a shooting incident that took place in Kitchener over the weekend remains under investigation.

Police say the shooting was reported Friday around 8:35 p.m. near the intersection of Homer Watson Boulevard and Doon Village Road.

Read more: Youth arrested after shooting in Kitchener: police

They say that two men in a dark blue pickup truck shot at another vehicle.

Police would not say whether the vehicles were moving or how many shots were fired during the incident.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident and police believe it to be targeted.

Read more: Man in hospital, another arrested after weekend shooting in Kitchener

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

