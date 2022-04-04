Weekend shooting in Kitchener remains under investigation: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a shooting incident that took place in Kitchener over the weekend remains under investigation.
Police say the shooting was reported Friday around 8:35 p.m. near the intersection of Homer Watson Boulevard and Doon Village Road.
They say that two men in a dark blue pickup truck shot at another vehicle.
Police would not say whether the vehicles were moving or how many shots were fired during the incident.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident and police believe it to be targeted.
Trending Stories
Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments