Canada

Avian influenza found in KFL&A

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 3:57 pm
KFL&A Public Health sign. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health sign. Global News

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health says the avian flu has made its way to the region.

Avian influenza A mostly affects domestic poultry and wild birds such as geese, ducks and shorebirds. Contracting the virus can be fatal for both domestic poultry and wild birds.

However, public health says the virus does not typically pass from birds to humans and that the current strain is listed as lower than normal concern to spread to humans.

Public health adds it’s important not to handle live or dead wild birds.

Should you become sick from the avian flu, symptoms to watch for include:

  • Fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose
  • Muscle or body aches, headache or tiredness
  • Conjunctivitis (red eyes)
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting or seizures
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
