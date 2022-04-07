Menu

Canada

Benchmark price for home in Central Okanagan reaches $1.1 million

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 2:13 pm
The Association of Interior Realtors says benchmark pricing for real estate throughout the Okanagan and Shuwap rose 20 to 30 per cent from last year. View image in full screen
The Association of Interior Realtors says benchmark pricing for real estate throughout the Okanagan and Shuwap rose 20 to 30 per cent from last year. Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press

The benchmark price for a single-family home in the Central Okanagan is now a stunning $1.1 million, according to a new report.

This week, the Association of Interior Realtors (AIR) released data from March which showed a large jump in year-on-year prices throughout the region.

For example, in the Central Okanagan, the benchmark price for a single-family home rose 34 per cent to $1,129,000 – up from $829,000 in March 2021.

Read more: Few inspections done for home purchases, inspector says

It was the same story for single-family homes in the South Okanagan (37.6 per cent), the North Okanagan (30.1 per cent) and the Shuswap-Revelstoke region (28.9 per cent).

However, by far it costs more to live in the Central Okanagan than nearby areas, with Kelowna-area homes costing upwards of $350,000 more when compared to homes in Penticton, Vernon and Salmon Arm.

Note: AIR says South Okanagan benchmark pricing for March 2021 isn’t available, as benchmark pricing was introduced in the second half of 2021. According to AIR, benchmark pricing represents a typical property within each market.

South Okanagan

  • March 2021: Benchmark price N/A
  • March 2022: $731,400

North Okanagan

  • March 2021: $590,700
  • March 2022: $779,700

Shuswap-Revelstoke

  • March 2021: $527,700
  • March 2022: $700,900
The benchmark prices for townhouses and condos/apartments also rose double digits.

  • Central Okanagan townhouses
  • March 2021: $541,900
  • March 2022: $758,100
  • South Okanagan townhouses
  • March 2021: Benchmark price N/A
  • March 2022: $494,400
  • North Okanagan townhouses
  • March 2021: $402,500
  • March 2022: $486,300
  • Shuswap-Revelstoke townhouses
  • March 2021: $401,400
  • March 2022: $519,400
  • Central Okanagan condos/apartments
  • March 2021: $425,300
  • March 2022: $557,400
  • South Okanagan condos/apartments
  • March 2021: Benchmark price N/A
  • March 2022: $404,400
  • North Okanagan condos/apartments
  • March 2021: $270,400
  • March 2022: $353,100
  • Shuswap-Revelstoke condos/apartments
  • March 2021: $375,900
  • March 2022: $451,200
AIR also pointed out that March real estate sales were up slightly from February, but were down 25 per cent from last year’s record-high number of units sold.

AIR president Kim Heizmann called the news encouraging, but also said “without a drastic supply of housing coming onto market, the lack of inventory will continue to impact buyers and sellers in the coming months.”

