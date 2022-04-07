Benchmark price for home in Central Okanagan reaches $1.1 million

The benchmark price for a single-family home in the Central Okanagan is now a stunning $1.1 million, according to a new report.
This week, the Association of Interior Realtors (AIR) released data from March which showed a large jump in year-on-year prices throughout the region.
For example, in the Central Okanagan, the benchmark price for a single-family home rose 34 per cent to $1,129,000 – up from $829,000 in March 2021.
It was the same story for single-family homes in the South Okanagan (37.6 per cent), the North Okanagan (30.1 per cent) and the Shuswap-Revelstoke region (28.9 per cent).
However, by far it costs more to live in the Central Okanagan than nearby areas, with Kelowna-area homes costing upwards of $350,000 more when compared to homes in Penticton, Vernon and Salmon Arm.
Note: AIR says South Okanagan benchmark pricing for March 2021 isn’t available, as benchmark pricing was introduced in the second half of 2021. According to AIR, benchmark pricing represents a typical property within each market.
South Okanagan
- March 2021: Benchmark price N/A
- March 2022: $731,400
North Okanagan
- March 2021: $590,700
- March 2022: $779,700
Shuswap-Revelstoke
- March 2021: $527,700
- March 2022: $700,900
The benchmark prices for townhouses and condos/apartments also rose double digits.
- Central Okanagan townhouses
- March 2021: $541,900
- March 2022: $758,100
- South Okanagan townhouses
- March 2021: Benchmark price N/A
- March 2022: $494,400
- North Okanagan townhouses
- March 2021: $402,500
- March 2022: $486,300
- Shuswap-Revelstoke townhouses
- March 2021: $401,400
- March 2022: $519,400
- Central Okanagan condos/apartments
- March 2021: $425,300
- March 2022: $557,400
- South Okanagan condos/apartments
- March 2021: Benchmark price N/A
- March 2022: $404,400
- North Okanagan condos/apartments
- March 2021: $270,400
- March 2022: $353,100
- Shuswap-Revelstoke condos/apartments
- March 2021: $375,900
- March 2022: $451,200
AIR also pointed out that March real estate sales were up slightly from February, but were down 25 per cent from last year’s record-high number of units sold.
AIR president Kim Heizmann called the news encouraging, but also said “without a drastic supply of housing coming onto market, the lack of inventory will continue to impact buyers and sellers in the coming months.”
Comments