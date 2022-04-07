Benchmark price for home in Central Okanagan reaches $1.1 million

Send this page to someone via email

The benchmark price for a single-family home in the Central Okanagan is now a stunning $1.1 million, according to a new report.

This week, the Association of Interior Realtors (AIR) released data from March which showed a large jump in year-on-year prices throughout the region.

For example, in the Central Okanagan, the benchmark price for a single-family home rose 34 per cent to $1,129,000 – up from $829,000 in March 2021.

It was the same story for single-family homes in the South Okanagan (37.6 per cent), the North Okanagan (30.1 per cent) and the Shuswap-Revelstoke region (28.9 per cent).

However, by far it costs more to live in the Central Okanagan than nearby areas, with Kelowna-area homes costing upwards of $350,000 more when compared to homes in Penticton, Vernon and Salmon Arm.

Note: AIR says South Okanagan benchmark pricing for March 2021 isn’t available, as benchmark pricing was introduced in the second half of 2021. According to AIR, benchmark pricing represents a typical property within each market.

South Okanagan

March 2021: Benchmark price N/A

March 2022: $731,400

North Okanagan

March 2021: $590,700

March 2022: $779,700

Shuswap-Revelstoke

March 2021: $527,700

March 2022: $700,900

The benchmark prices for townhouses and condos/apartments also rose double digits.

Central Okanagan townhouses

March 2021: $541,900

March 2022: $758,100

South Okanagan townhouses

March 2021: Benchmark price N/A

March 2022: $494,400

North Okanagan townhouses

March 2021: $402,500

March 2022: $486,300

Shuswap-Revelstoke townhouses

March 2021: $401,400

March 2022: $519,400

Central Okanagan condos/apartments

March 2021: $425,300

March 2022: $557,400

South Okanagan condos/apartments

March 2021: Benchmark price N/A

March 2022: $404,400

North Okanagan condos/apartments

March 2021: $270,400

March 2022: $353,100

Shuswap-Revelstoke condos/apartments

March 2021: $375,900

March 2022: $451,200

AIR also pointed out that March real estate sales were up slightly from February, but were down 25 per cent from last year’s record-high number of units sold.

AIR president Kim Heizmann called the news encouraging, but also said “without a drastic supply of housing coming onto market, the lack of inventory will continue to impact buyers and sellers in the coming months.”

