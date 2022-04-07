Hamilton police make arrest in two bank robberies

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have arrested and charged a 25-year-old Hamilton man in relation to robberies at two banks that occurred within a day of one another.

On Monday, investigators say a man went into a bank in Hamilton’s east end, walked up to a teller and handed them a note stating this was a robbery and he was armed.

Police say he took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The next day, investigators say a similar situation played out at a bank on the Mountain.

No weapons were found and no one was injured in either instance.

Gerald Adamson Poirier, 25, of Hamilton faces several charges including two counts of robbery and disguise with intent and six counts of failing to comply with probation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Constable Sarah Ricker by calling 905-546-8938.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com