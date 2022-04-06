Reaction, tributes for famed conductor Boris Brott roll in after tragic death in Hamilton

“One of the greatest,” Hamilton’s “one-man tourism bureau” and a “true creative force” are just some of the phrases being used as many reached out to remember celebrated Canadian conductor Boris Brott who died after a tragic hit and run incident in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Since news of his death, tributes have been rolling in across the city and beyond for a music legend who found a place with the National Academy Orchestra of Canada, the Orchestre Classique de Montreal, and the Brott Music Festival.

“It is difficult to conceive that our darling husband, beloved father and fun-loving, doting Zaidie has been taken from us so suddenly and senselessly,” wife Ardyth said in a statement following Brott’s death.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger characterized Brott’s excellence in music and humanitarianism as “unmatched,” while Schitt’s Creek star and SCTV legend Eugene Levy said, “his brilliance as a maestro was only surpassed by his kindness as a man.”

Brott, born 1944 in Montreal, Que., made his permanent home in Hamilton founding the National Academy and his namesake festival following a stint as conductor of the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra between 1969 and 1990.

In 1986, Brott became an Officer of the Order of Canada followed by an induction into the Order of Ontario in 2006.

The 78-year-old was killed in a chain of events in Hamilton now being investigated by Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit.

The conductor leaves behind a wife, daughter Alexandra, and sons David and Benjamin.

Please see my full statement on the tragic death of our beloved maestro, community champion, and proud Hamiltonian, Boris Brott. 🔗 https://t.co/kPd3l76myN #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/OTTPaSWdlT — Fred Eisenberger (@HamiltonsMayor) April 6, 2022

His brilliance as a maestro was only surpassed by his kindness as a man. I join the world of music and all Canadians in mourning the loss of Boris Brott. — Eugene Levy (@Realeugenelevy) April 6, 2022

I'm heartbroken at the tragic loss of visionary Canadian conductor, Boris Brott. From the National Academy Orchestra of Canada to Brott Music Festival and beyond, he shared his love of music with #HamOnt and the world. Thinking of Ardyth and the family as they grieve this loss. — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) April 5, 2022

More carnage on our street, this time taking the life of an icon who created decades of culture and brought so much acclaim to our city. RIP Boris Brott, #HamOnt's one-man tourism bureau. My love goes out to Ardyth.https://t.co/QqZK7e9hbf — Keanin Loomis 🇺🇦 (@keaninloomis) April 5, 2022

Devastating news as our community mourns the loss of our dear friend. Boris Brott was an icon and an avid supporter of the arts. His incredible talent and legacy will continue to inspire through the power of song and he will be missed greatly. — Joseph Mancinelli (@joemancinelli) April 6, 2022

In the 60s, Boris introduced me & other students to classical music. He was always an ambassador for the arts and for Hamilton. His death is a senseless & tragic loss. https://t.co/1j0qdlj7K3 — Brad Clark (Hamilton, Ontario Councillor) (@BCouncillor) April 5, 2022

We are devastated to learn of the untimely passing of Maestro Boris Brott. His warmth as a human being and his passion for music was an inspiration to all of us. Our deepest condolences go to his family, his wife Ardyth and his children. — Hamilton Music Collective (@HamMusicCollect) April 6, 2022

Boris Brott was a musical genius and one of the greatest maestros in Canada. His sudden and tragic passing is a tremendous loss to the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra and to the City of Hamilton. I offer my sincere condolences to his wife Ardith, his children and grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/SMaurHNF4u — Donna Skelly (@SkellyHamilton) April 5, 2022

Absolutely shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of Boris Brott. His was a Canadian treasure and his visionary, musical talent made all Hamiltonians proud. Ted and I extend our deepest condolences to Ardyth and family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7n5UvuY23A — Sandy Shaw MPP (@shaw_sandy) April 5, 2022

We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of Maestro Boris Brott. Celebrated for his artistic excellence & remarkable civic contributions with a 2007 Lifetime Achievement Award – his impact and legacy extends far beyond Hamilton. https://t.co/B8ZzyhiZx5 — Hamilton Arts Awards (@HamArtsAwards) April 6, 2022

The HPO is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our former Music Director and celebrated Hamiltonian Boris Brott. He was a true creative force in the Canadian orchestral community and his contributions to the HPO and the wider Hamilton community have had a tremendous impact. pic.twitter.com/bofSymjlXS — Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra (@H_P_O) April 6, 2022

So sorry to hear of the tragic death of musical maestro Boris Brott. He brought music to the people, from the Coke ovens to the Queen, he was an impresario and a genius. Condolences to Ardyth and his family. This beloved Hamilton and Canadian icon will be missed! — Hon. Sheila Copps (@Sheila_Copps) April 6, 2022

The Regina Symphony Orchestra is saddened by the sudden loss of Maestro Boris Brott. He held the position of Music Director with the RSO from 1971 to 1973, and has left an incredible mark on the Canadian music world. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/dKcJr0r61Q — Regina Symphony (@ReginaSymphony) April 5, 2022

