Crime

RCMP look for suspects after shots fired at Hamiota home

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 12:13 am
A house in Hamiota that was targeted by gunfire. View image in full screen
A house in Hamiota that was targeted by gunfire. Manitoba RCMP

Police are looking for several suspects in connection with a shooting at a Hamiota home.

Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, police say suspects in a vehicle fired shots at a residence on 6th Street and then fled the scene.

Two men were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but were not physically injured.

RCMP believe there four people inside the vehicle, which is believed to be a dirty black or grey Pontiac Torrent SUV.

A picture of the suspect’s vehicle. View image in full screen
A picture of the suspect’s vehicle.

After fleeing, the vehicle went south on 6th Street, west on Maple Avenue, and north on Highway 21.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yellowhead RCMP at 204-759-2344, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

 

