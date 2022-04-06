Menu

Air Canada suspending direct Vancouver-Delhi flights, Ukraine war a factor

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 6:38 pm
An Air Canada flight departing for Kelowna takes off at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
An Air Canada flight departing for Kelowna takes off at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Air Canada says it is suspending its direct service between Vancouver and Delhi, India, this summer due to multiple factors that will make the route temporarily “unviable.”

The suspension will begin June 2 and run until Sept. 6.

Read more: Canadian airlines asking appeal court panel to quash passenger rights rules

In a media release Wednesday, the airline said the the ongoing war in Ukraine was one key factor.

“The route is operationally constrained because of extended flying times and a re-fueling stop that is required due to the current flight paths taken to go around Russian and Ukraine airspace,” Air Canada said.

Summer wind and forecast weather conditions in South Asia were also cited as contributing factors.

The company said people who had already booked flights between June 2 and Sept. 6 would be automatically rescheduled on alternate flights without any additional fees. Passengers are being directed to their travel agent or online booking portal for an updated itinerary.

Read more: Air Canada plans to double capacity this year as travel demand returns

Air Canada said it will continue to run up to 11 weekly flights to India from Toronto and Montreal, which use different flight paths.

The company said it will continue to monitor the situation and reinstate the Vancouver-Delhi route earlier “if conditions permit.”

Russia tagUkraine tagAir Canada tagUkraine war tagDirect flight tagair canada vancouver tagFlights suspended tagair canada india tagair canada vancouver delhi tagvancouver delhi tagvancouver delhi flights tag

