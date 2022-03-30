Menu

Canada

Air Canada plans to double capacity this year as travel demand returns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2022 9:58 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canada to drop testing for fully-vaccinated incoming travellers on April 1' COVID-19: Canada to drop testing for fully-vaccinated incoming travellers on April 1
Canada's Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Thursday that Canada was dropping its requirement for a pre-arrival COVID-19 test before entering the country at the air or land borders starting April 1 for those fully vaccinated. He cautioned, random testing would still be possible on entering Canada. The ArriveCan app will also still be used. Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated Canadians will still be tested on arrival and be required to quarantine – Mar 17, 2022

Air Canada plans to more than double its capacity this year compared with 2021, but says that is still below its pre-pandemic level.

In its outlook for this year the airline says its capacity, measured by available seat miles, for 2022 will be up about 150 per cent compared with last year.

However, Air Canada says its capacity will still only be about 75 per cent of where it was in 2019 as it continues to account for passenger demand, public health guidelines and travel restrictions.

Read more: Air Canada adding 26 new extra long range Airbus A321neo aircraft to its fleet

The airline says it expects its adjusted cost per available seat mile for 2022 to increase about 13 to 15 per cent when compared with 2019.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Looking further into the future, Air Canada says it expects its capacity for 2024 to be about 95 per cent of its 2019 level.

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau says with the pandemic receding and travel returning, the airline has put in place a strategy to return to profitability and increase long-term shareholder value.

Click to play video: 'Travel industry, tourists welcome elimination of COVID-19 testing to enter Canada' Travel industry, tourists welcome elimination of COVID-19 testing to enter Canada
Travel industry, tourists welcome elimination of COVID-19 testing to enter Canada – Mar 16, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
