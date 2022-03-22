Menu

Money

Air Canada adding 26 new extra long range Airbus A321neo aircraft to its fleet

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2022 10:51 am
Travel industry, tourists welcome elimination of COVID-19 testing to enter Canada
Excitement is in the air about the possible scrapping of COVID-19 tests to fly or drive into Canada. Tomasia DaSilva gets reactions from Calgary and beyond.

Air Canada says it is acquiring 26 new extra-long range Airbus A321neo aircraft.

The airline says deliveries are to begin in the first quarter of 2024 with the last aircraft to arrive in the first quarter of 2027.

Fifteen of the aircraft will be leased from Air Lease Corp. and five will be leased from AerCap. Air Canada will also buy six under a deal with Airbus S.A.S. that includes purchase rights for an additional 14 aircraft between 2027 and 2030.

Financial terms of the deals were not immediately available.

The aircraft will be able to carry 182 passengers with 14 lie flat seats and 168 economy class seats.

Air Canada says the new planes will have a range of approximately 8,700 kilometres and be able to operate non-stop anywhere across North America and, pending Transport Canada approval, also fly transatlantic routes.

COVID-19: Canada to drop testing for fully-vaccinated incoming travellers on April 1
COVID-19: Canada to drop testing for fully-vaccinated incoming travellers on April 1
© 2022 The Canadian Press
