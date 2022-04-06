COVID-19: HKPR active cases continue to climb, new outbreak at Cobourg retirement residence

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported another 58 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including a new hospitalized case and an outbreak, over the past 48 hours, according to an update released Wednesday.

As of noontime Wednesday, the health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard reported the following case data:

Deaths: 105 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since March 30. So far in 2022, the health unit has reported 29 deaths. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 75 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes (18 in 2022), 29 in Northumberland County (11 in 2022) and one in Haliburton County (none in 2022). On March 11, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

New lab-confirmed cases: 58 since the Monday, April 4 update — 28 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 26 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 151 — up from 131 reported on April 4 and 106 reported on April 1. Among the 151 active cases are 67 in the Kawarthas, 75 in Northumberland County (led by 23 in Cobourg) and nine in Haliburton County (led by five in Dysart et al.). The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: There have been 95 hospitalized cases reported in 2022 — one additional admission since Monday’s update — with 44 in Kawartha Lakes (unchanged), 46 in Northumberland County (one more) and five in Haliburton County (unchanged, led by four in Dysart et al). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported three patients as of noon Wednesday with one identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission. Over the past 14 days, the health unit has reported six hospitalized cases with one in an intensive care unit. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 4,053 in 2022. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,027 cases. In Northumberland County in 2022, Cobourg leads municipalities with 423 cases, just ahead of Trent Hills with 405.

Vaccination: The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Monday and can be found in this Global News Peterborough article. Appointments for vaccinations can be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks were reported Wednesday, leaving the following five active outbreaks (unless noted, case details unavailable):

Victoria Retirement Living in Cobourg: Declared Tuesday, April 5, the health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide.

in Cobourg: Declared Tuesday, April 5, the health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide. Lakeland Village Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared April 3, the health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide.

in Lindsay: Declared April 3, the health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide. Legion Village senior living housing in Cobourg: Declared April 1, the health unit says the outbreak is on Unit 3 only.

senior living housing in Cobourg: Declared April 1, the health unit says the outbreak is on Unit 3 only. Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre in Cobourg: Declared March 29.

in Cobourg: Declared March 29. Case Manor Care Community in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes: Declared March 12. On April 5, Sierra Living reported five active cases — one resident and four staff members on the home’s third floor — two more staff since the April 1 update. There have been 11 resolved cases — eight residents and three staff members.

The health unit declared an outbreak over at the Christian Horizons Group Home (Unit 501 only) in Cobourg. That outbreak was initially declared March 23.

