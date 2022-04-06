Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian hit on Lagimodiere Boulevard on Tuesday has died: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 10:42 am
Police investigate after a pedestrian was bit by a vehicle at the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Maginot Street Tuesday. View image in full screen
Police investigate after a pedestrian was bit by a vehicle at the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Maginot Street Tuesday. Skylar Peters/Global News

Winnipeg police say a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Lagimodiere Boulevard Tuesday morning has died.

A man in his 20s was hit by a vehicle near the corner of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Maginot Street around 6:30 a.m., emergency crews said.

Read more: Southbound Lagimodiere closed early Tuesday after pedestrian hit by vehicle

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died, police said in a release Wednesday morning.

Investigators have said the driver has met with police.

Click to play video: '3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision on McGillivary Boulevard' 3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision on McGillivary Boulevard
3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision on McGillivary Boulevard – Mar 8, 2022

Read more: Crash that closed Main Street sends one man to hospital

Story continues below advertisement

The stretch of roadway remained closed for several hours Tuesday while police investigated.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-7085.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagpedestrian hit tagWinnipeg crash tagLagimodiere Boulevard tagMaginot Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers