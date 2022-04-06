Pedestrian hit on Lagimodiere Boulevard on Tuesday has died: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Lagimodiere Boulevard Tuesday morning has died.
A man in his 20s was hit by a vehicle near the corner of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Maginot Street around 6:30 a.m., emergency crews said.
The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died, police said in a release Wednesday morning.
Investigators have said the driver has met with police.
The stretch of roadway remained closed for several hours Tuesday while police investigated.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-7085.
